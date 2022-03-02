Wash., —
While the print newspaper industry continues to evolve across the country, our region is not immune to changes; multiple newspapers in the area have announced a decrease in their print schedule.
Last month, the Yakima Herald-Republic announced a shift to printing only three days a week. This week, the Walla Walla Union Bulletin made a similar announcement. Both publications will continue to publish new content daily online and cite a growing digital presence.
Senator Parry Murray (D-WA) expressed a need for greater local journalism support, with hopes for a path to greater financial viability. She has acted in support of local journalism before, like through the SECURE Act and the American Rescue Plan, which both provided pension relief for newspapers.
Now, she is pushing for the Local Journalism Sustainability Act to be passed, which she cosponsors. The act aims to provide greater financial viability for news organizations through tax credits. A fact sheet provided by Murray is available here.
“When our newspapers close, reduce printing frequency, or become takeover targets by media conglomerates, hedge funds, or private equity companies, our democracy suffers,” said Murray. “Misinformation and disinformation don’t grow in a vacuum– we also know that when local news disappears, we see more partisan and divided communities.”
Murray believes the future of American democracy is dependent on saving local journalism. She considers local news outlets as more than local businesses, noting their roles in communities and democracies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.