WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Today Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) applauded President Biden's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act into law.
"The inflation reduction act is going to lower everyday costs for the basics like prescription drugs and healthcare while building a stronger clean energy economy right here in Washington State," Murray said.
Murray, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, helped pass the bill.
"Getting this legislature signed into law will help communities in every part of Washington State and it marks a historic turning point in how we tackle the climate crisis in this country, while lowering everyday costs for families everywhere in Washington State, Murray continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.