WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a historic move, the Senate approved a bipartisan gun violence bill in a 65-33 vote June 23, sending it to the House for final approval. Some regional legislators have reacted to the decision.
Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) tweeted about it, saying she was one of the 65 who voted yes. She added that it is not enough, but it helps and she’ll continue to push for more.
I voted YES today to pass our bipartisan gun safety package.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 24, 2022
It’s the most significant bill we’ve passed on gun violence in decades. It doesn’t do everything we need to end gun violence—and I’ll keep pushing to do more—but it will help save lives.
The bill would address multiple areas of gun control that have not been addressed by Congress in decades. Notably, it would require an investigative period for background checks when someone under 21 wants to buy a gun. It would also require convicted domestic violence abusers dating someone to be added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, closing what is called the “boyfriend loophole” and protecting victims.
“Make no mistake, this is the most significant bill we have passed on gun violence in decades,” said Murray. “The bill does not do everything we need to end gun violence, but doing nothing was the most extreme option on the table. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will save lives—and that matters.”
New federal straw purchasing and trafficking criminal offenses would be added through the bill. Funding is outlined for violence prevention initiatives and for states to create laws that keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. Access to mental health services would be broadened, including telehealth, Medicaid and CHIP coverage.
Further, a more clarified definition would be offered for who is a federally licensed firearms dealer, with a stronger response for those who evade such licensing. It would also prohibit schools from arming teachers using federal education funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.