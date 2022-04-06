WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Senator Patty Murray released a statement April 6 following President Biden’s extension of the student loan payment pause through August 31.
“Last month, I pushed the Biden Administration to extend the student loan payment pause—because we can't ask borrowers to resume payments until we fix the broken student loan system,” said Murray. “This pause is urgently needed and will take stress off the shoulders of so many borrowers, but we need long-lasting change and a student loan system that actually works for students and borrowers—not just quick fixes.”
Murray is pushing the Biden administration to extend the pause through 2023 in order to make permanent fixes. Her proposal also asks that those who were in default before the pause be placed in good standing, that some debt is forgiven for all borrowers and that income-driven repayment is more accessible and generous. She wants to extend the temporary waiver deadline through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness plan.
“This is not too much to ask for,” said Murray, “so I continue to urge the Biden Administration to deliver for student borrowers—and I continue to push the administration to extend the pause until 2023 to make sure this all gets done before payments resume.”
