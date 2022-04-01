WASHINGTON, D.C. —
While Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill in March temporarily capping insulin costs, Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) is pushing for permanent insulin cost caps by supporting the Affordable Insulin Now Act. The act was introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and would permanently cap insulin costs at $35 per month.
The two senators attended a virtual roundtable on March 31 discussing the decrease in price for lifesaving drugs. At the end, Murray cited insulin prices tripling over the last decade.
“But it’s not like the insulin is three times better—it’s the same product—drug companies just keep jacking the price up to reap bigger benefits,” said Murray. “The harsh reality is, the cost of insulin isn’t just out of control—it is devastating families. It is bankrupting them. It is hurting patients. And it has to stop.”
The senators were joined by constituents struggling to afford the costs of insulin. Many of them shared the sacrifices they made in order to make ends meet. Some have had to ration their insulin, crowdsource insulin, or even choose between paying for insulin and paying rent.
“Lifesaving drugs don’t do any good if people can’t afford them,” said Murray, “but we’re going to fix that.”
