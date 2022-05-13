SEATTLE, Wash. -
Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash) hosted a roundtable with first responders and healthcare workers on May 13 to address the state's opioid crisis.
Murray was instrumental in the passing of a government funding package that provides over $5 billion for mental health and substance abuse programs.
"I'm working on new bipartisan legislation right now to strengthen the tools we have to support the work happening on the ground in our state to address overdose deaths," said Murray. "It's so important to me that I get the opportunity to listen to these stories and to communities across Washington-and take them with me back to the other Washington."
Murray was joined by various experts. One state representative, Nicole Macri, noted the increase of fentanyl use and overdose deaths. The Seattle Fire Chief claimed Seattle Fire responds to around four overdoses every day.
