Senator Murray hosts roundtable on wildfire prevention in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) hosted a roundtable about preventing wildfires and decreasing the severity of wildfires in the area with officials and firefighters from Kittitas and Yakima counties. They all met at Kittitas County Fire Station #73 on August 25 to discuss what steps have been taken and what can still be done.
“Across the state, we’ve seen everything from devastating wildfires, to deadly heatwaves, to months-long droughts. That’s why I am continuing to push for action,” said Murray. “The measures taken in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are big steps, but we need to do more to ensure our federal wildfire prevention and response efforts are able to meet this moment and account for the severity of fire seasons we’re now facing.”
The Inflation Reduction Act included $5 billion in grants for forest conservation, wildfire prevention and similar causes. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funded community wildfire defense grants, controlled burns and other resources for firefighters, according to the press release from Murray’s office.
Those in attendance highlighted needs for further grant and federal funding. Yakima County’s Director of Emergency Management, Tony Miller, said there also needs to be incentives for volunteer firefighters in rural communities, since they often cannot fully staff their fire departments.
“In order for us to better protect key infrastructure and natural resources, we need to be more proactive instead of reactive when it comes to managing and reducing fuels especially in the Wildland Urban Interface,” said Kittitas County firefighter, Savannah Herrera Davies. “This starts with educating the public about what they can do to protect themselves and their properties from wildfire. As we know, fire knows no boundaries so we need to work more cohesively when it comes to federal, state, and privately owned lands. To achieve this common goal, we need to focus more funding into preventative measures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.