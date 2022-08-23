RICHLAND, Wash.-
United States Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, will host a roundtable and hold a press conference in Richland on Wednesday, August, 24th.
According to her office, Senator Murray will host a roundtable with Hanford workers at 2:50 p.m. She will be discussing beryllium exposure and will announce legislation that will expand federal health benefits to more Hanford and other toxic-exposed workers.
Senator Murray will then hold a press conference at 3:50 p.m. at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), to discuss her work in passing the CHIPs and Science Act.
