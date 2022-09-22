WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) introduced a bill on September 22 aimed at helping current and former Hanford workers access care for diseases caused by beryllium exposure, called the Beryllium Testing Fairness Act. The bill would update definitions regarding Beryllium exposure and existing legislation for nuclear weapons complex workers’ healthcare.

Murray claims that current federal law requires too much proof of illness from the workers, saying this prevents many people from getting the case they need.

“Hanford workers are doing important work every single day at the Hanford site—and it’s absolutely unacceptable that any of them would be denied the care they need for beryllium exposure just because the current is based on outdated science,” said Murray. “But right now, that’s the painful reality for too many workers—and I’m determined to make this right.”

Beryllium exposure can cause an immune response called beryllium sensitization, which leaves the lungs at risk of developing Chronic Beryllium Disease (CBD). The incurable disease can cause lung scarring, according to the University of California San Francisco. However, it is possible to slow the development of the disease if it’s caught early, according to research at the Colorado School of Public Health, University of Colorado and elsewhere.

Current law regarding CBD requires the patient to undergo at least one “blood beryllium lymphocyte proliferation test” (BeLPT) and show abnormal results as evidence of the disease in order to receive benefits. According to the press release from Murray, many workers spend years showing borderline test results, even as conditions worsen. The Beryllium Testing Fairness Act would also allow three borderline results as evidence of the disease to receive benefits.

The rule of three borderline results has been generally accepted in scientific and medical communities. It’s been adopted by OSHA, Washington L&I and the National Jewish Hospital in Denver.

One Hanford worker, Aaron Burt, shared his experiences with beryllium exposure. He has taken the BeLPT test as a precaution, receiving three separate borderline results. Two years after these results, Burt’s doctor found a granuloma in his lungs, diagnosing him with CBD.

“Despite a diagnosis by my doctors of beryllium sensitization and chronic beryllium disease, I have not received federal benefits for either condition under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Act,” said Burt. “Senator Murray’s legislation would change that and I strongly support the Beryllium Testing Fairness Act. I don’t want any other worker to have to deal with the frustration I have had of dealing not only with a medical disease but also being denied the benefits we deserve.”