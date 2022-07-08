WASHINGTON, D.C. -
US Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) responds to President Biden's executive order to protect abortion access.
The push for the change comes from Senate Democrats, which was led by Senator Murray to fight back and lead the nation a national response to the Dobbs decision.
“Republicans have just dragged this country back 50 years, ripped away the constitutional right to abortion, and put women’s lives on the line: so this is really an all-hands-on-deck moment. That’s why I’ve pushed so hard for President Biden to do everything in his power to protect abortion access in America—because people across our country are scared, in need of guidance, and in need of care. After leading the charge urging the Biden Administration to act boldly and push the envelope following the Dobbs decision, I’m glad to see the President issue an executive order today to take steps to protect access to medication abortion, protect patients’ private information, safeguard access to emergency medical care, and help organize protection for women under legal threat just for getting the care they need. These are good, important steps: but this fight is far from over. As we continue living through a post-Roe health care crisis, I urge the President to continue doing everything he can to fight back—and I’ll continue the fight here in Congress and work to make clear to voters what’s at stake this November. The reality is that the President’s executive authority is limited—so the surest way to protect every woman’s right to abortion is electing two more pro-choice Democratic senators and protecting our pro-choice majority in the House so that we can codify Roe," says Senator Murray.
Senator Murray has been pushing the Biden Administration to take action in protecting abortion rights.
During a hearing in May, Sen. Murray has continued to pus for action from President Biden.
