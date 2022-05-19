WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The United States Senate unanimously passed the Access to Baby Formula Act on May 10 to address the national shortage of baby formula. The act guarantees that families can use WIC to get formula without restrictions during the shortage.
“Parents are already dealing with enough—this crisis should have never happened in the first place and I am determined to make sure manufacturers and everyone else is doing absolutely everything possible to keep babies fed,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “As we work to get formula back on the shelves as soon as possible, families need flexibility to purchase the formula they can find in their area—this bill will make sure parents with the tightest budgets can get the formula they need… As a mom and a grandma, this could not be more important to me, and looking ahead I am focused on making sure our families are never put in this situation ever again”
