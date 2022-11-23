WASHINGTON, D.C.-
On Tuesday, President Biden announced an extension of the student loan payment pause until June, 30, 2023, or until 60 days after all legal challenges to his loan forgiveness plan are resolved.
Following that announcement, U.S. Senator Patty Murray, (D-WA) issued a statement supporting the payment pause extension.
"With borrowers in limbo while this makes its way through the courts, I'm glad the administration has moved to extend the student loan pause and take some stress off the shoulders of borrowers in Washington state and across the country," Senator Murray said.
