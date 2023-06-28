President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing. The president showcased on what he now touts as “Bidenomics” in a speech in Chicago. But a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that just 34% of U.S. adults approve of his economic leadership. That figure is slightly lower than his overall approval rating of 41%. And many of the Democrats Biden needs to marshal in 2024 are comparatively unenthusiastic about his economic record. Seventy-two percent within his own party say they approve of his handling of his job overall but just 60% say they approve of his handling of the economy.