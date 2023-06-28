OLYMPIA, Wash.-This Pride Month U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) leg legislation to ban harmful practices against LGBTQ+.
The legislature backed by Senator Murray will ban "conversion therapy,” and discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans, and provide same-sex couples with tax refunds that are already available to heterosexual couples.
It will also officially recognize June as Pride Month.
“Far-right lawmakers are using their megaphones and their positions of power to bully kids. That’s what it comes down to. They are attacking people—attacking kids—for being different. For being themselves, "Murray said on the Senate Floor this month.
