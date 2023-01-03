WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The 118th Congress was sworn into session on January 3 with Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) becoming the first female President Pro Tempore.
Senator Murray released the following statement after being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris:
"Moments ago, I was sworn in to continue being a voice for Washington state here in the Senate and was elected by my colleagues to serve as President Pro Tempore, the first woman to ever hold the position."
Murray went on to say that:
"I care deeply about the work we do here in Congress and how that work can help the friends and neighbors I grew up with and the constituents I represent."
