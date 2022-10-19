Senator Murray to debate challenger Smiley at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - The candidates for U.S. Senate in Washington, Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Tiffany Smiley (R-Wash.), will debate at Gonzaga University on October 23 at 5 p.m.
The debate is through the Washington State Debate Coalition and AARP in partnership with the Spokesman-Review and League of Women Voters. It will be held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.
NBC Right Now will stream the debate online and on SWX.
