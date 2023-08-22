Medical Lake, Wash.- Senator Patty Murray released a statement about the wildfires in the Medical Lake area.
"I am deeply grateful to the Washington State firefighters and other emergency responders who are working to keep everyone safe. I want to also recognize and thank all of the local volunteers and organizations that have come together to take care of those in need right now." Said Murray.
Federal funding will only be granted if Governor Inslee formally requests it, according to Murray.
According to Murray typically a damage assessment is completed before a request for funding is done.
Murray stated, "I am closely monitoring the current situation and will be ready to ensure that our communities get the federal support they need to recover fully from the Gray and Elk wildfires."
According to Murray, the Biden administration has made official funding requests through Congress for several priorities.
These funding requests include $12 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund.
"This is yet another heartbreaking reminder that we are confronting yet another dangerous wildfire season" said Murray "I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure Washington State and our local communities have the federal resources they need to prevent and fight these wildfires in the face of a worsening climate crisis.”
