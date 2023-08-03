BOARDMAN, Ore. - Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is touring the state and made a stop in the east side of Oregon.
The Senator made his first stop of the day at the Sage Center in Boardman.
Sen. Wyden met with 12 different agriculture leaders to find out what he can do to help promote jobs and exports.
The leaders were asked by Sen. Wyden to educate him on what they needed. The group provided the Senator with some insight on what they would like to see about the economic growth of eastern Oregon.
"It's just too inflexible to meet the needs of modern exporters," said Sen. Wyden. "We hope to have more flexibility into it."
According to Sen. Wyden, he believes eastern Oregon is the most successful economic growth in the state of Oregon.
He likes what he sees and supports what they're doing, he just wants to add to it.
Senator Wyden's next stop took him to Pendleton to Barhyte Speciality Foods, where he met with family-owned businesses.
The conversation at this round table was about taxes and inflation and how they are hurting businesses.
Sen. Wyden told the group he wants to help them with these challenges.
"What we really want to do is give the visibility and attention to Oregon agriculture that we think is warranted," said Sen. Wyden.
Wyden will head to LaGrande on his next stop of his Eastern Oregon tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.