WASHINGTON- The Recreation for All Act will incorporate four primary land management organizations to improve youth recreation through techology that will track the type of visitors in federal parks and improve communication about the locations.
The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service would work to bring in underserved youth in the bipartisan act. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is expected to vote on the act later this month.
Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced the bill on April 27.
“Everyone benefits when we make outdoor recreation easier to take part in,” said Sen. Cantwell. “One of the goals of this bill is to get more kids hiking on our trails and discovering the joys of outdoor recreation, which will help ensure that our public lands are cared for and flourish into the future.”
Comprehensive visitor date will be the focus of new technology to help drive youth recreation to federal lands. Agencies would be required to immediately inform the public about possible closures in the area.
“Alaska’s outdoor recreation opportunities are the best in the nation," said Sen. Murkowski. "The Recreation for All Act features common-sense policies that will increase visitation to our public lands with a particular focus on young people, the transparency of land management decisions, and help ensure a world-class visitor experience both now and for generations to come."
