Senators Cantwell, Murray urge immediate federal action for post-Roe America

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) Chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, joined 24 Senators in signing a letter to President Joe Biden urging for immediate federal action to protect Americans' rights.

The letter was signed and sent to the President on June 8 to prepare for the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

The Senators wrote in the letter, "These proposals are only starting points in a federal apparatus that affects millions of Americans every day. The entirety of the federal government must be engaged in the Administrations efforts and must act as swiftly as possible."

The letter specifically asks the President to consider six initiatives that would increase access to abortion and protect reproductive rights. They are:

Direct federal agencies to increase the accessibility of medication abortion (e.g. Mifepristone) and ensure availability of accurate information on medication abortion. Direct federal agencies to explore options to provide travel vouchers, child care services, and other forms of support for people who are seeking abortion services that are unavailable in their home state. Establish a reproductive health ombudsman at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to educate the public on and analyze data collected by HHS about access to reproductive health services. Direct HHS to enforce federal requirements that guarantee Medicaid beneficiaries have access to family planning services from their provider of choice. Direct HHS’s Office of Civil Rights to clarify how websites or mobile applications that collect information related to reproductive health (e.g. period trackers) should protect personally identifiable information and other sensitive data. Encourage federal departments and agencies to explore using federal property and resources to increase access to abortion services.

Sen. Cantwell held a press conference earlier in May where she warned against "brain drain" for federal agencies located in states poised to restrict access to abortion.

Banning essential reproductive healthcare services would be "ludicrous" for employers and workers, Sen. Cantwell said in remarks delivered at the press conference.

Sen. Patty Murray also signed the letter and shared her thoughts about the situation.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment to protect abortion rights. With the Supreme Court likely to overturn Roe v. Wade any day now—fulfilling Republicans’ radical, decades-long push to ban abortion—we need an all of government plan to protect every American’s reproductive rights,” said Senator Murray. “I pushed the Biden Administration for a plan last month at a hearing, and now I’m demanding that they step up to the plate: with Republicans continuing their nonstop attacks on the right to abortion, access to birth control, IVF, and so much more, Democrats must fight back with every lever we have to get women the care they need.”

President Biden has previously mobilized the full force of the federal government on behalf of several key Administration priorities such as racial justice, voting rights, and competition. In the letter, the lawmakers urge the President to act with equal boldness and urgency to protect the right to an abortion.