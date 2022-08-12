Senators Murray, Wyden and more push for student debt relief expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Education has proposed rules that would “expand and improve” student debt relief programs, which have been supported by many Senate Democrats, including Patty Murray (D-Wash.). Senator Murray led 22 other Senators in drafting a letter supporting the proposals, but also asking for further improvement.
“The Department’s proposed rules will help to provide additional relief to struggling borrowers, protect students and taxpayers from fraud and abuse committed by institutions, and ensure our federal student loan program fulfills its promise to put higher education within reach for more students without subjecting them to complex, burdensome, or punitive requirements that make it harder to get the relief they are owed,” said a letter from 23 Senators to Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education. “This proposal represents an enormous step forward for students and borrowers, and, when finalized, it will help ensure government benefits and programs function as Congress intended.”
The Senators suggest the Department expands on the proposals by strengthening its borrower protection rules, expanding relief for those seeking a closed school discharge, expanding eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, eliminating interest capitalization and further protecting students’ right to seek relief in court.
“As the Department works to finalize these regulations, we urge you to build on this progress by strengthening rules in other vital areas, including income-driven repayment and gainful employment,” said the letter. “We also urge the Department to continue efforts to protect borrowers outside the rulemaking process, including by immediately and efficiently using its current oversight and enforcement authorities to reign in bad actors and provide as much relief as possible to borrowers.”
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also signed the letter.
