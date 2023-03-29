WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Leaders of the Senate Veterans' Affairs and Appropriations Committee are heading legislative efforts to improve the VA's electronic health records (EHR) program.
Legislation is expected to be introduced this week by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), John Tester (D-MT) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) that would push for a complete overhaul of the VA's EHR system.
“I have been clear from the start—VA cannot continue with its current EHR system until it works for providers and keeps patients safe," Senator Murray said. "This legislation will put into law the kind of aggressive oversight necessary to fix the current system—that’s my first priority."
According to a press release from Senator Murray's Office the new legislation would require the VA to implement a series of EHRM reforms to better serve veterans, medical personnel, and taxpayers.
New legislation would require the VA to:
- Develop clear metrics to guide whether and how VA should go forward with the new EHR at additional VA facilities.
- Require VA and Oracle Cerner to fix the technology features connected to the health safety and delivery issues found in VA’s March 2023 Sprint Report.
- Not move forward with the new EHR at other VA health facilities until the data at the existing five facilities demonstrates an ability to deliver health care to veterans at standards that surpass metrics using VA’s VistA system or that meet national health operations standards as determined by the Under Secretary for Health.
- Appoint a lead senior negotiator and leverage other federal agencies and independent outside experts to offer advice and strategies for managing aggressive EHR contract negotiations.
- Develop an alternative “Plan B” strategy for a new EHR in the event Oracle Cerner will not agree to new contract terms that protect taxpayers and increase accountability and penalties for poor performance.
- Reform major acquisitions at VA to prevent future programs with poor contracting, oversight, management, and planning from occurring.
- Require an existing VA Advisory Committee to add health care experts with proven experience implementing EHR deployments to advise VA leaders on potential strategies on how to improve VA EHRM’s implementation based on prior lessons learned in the private and non-profit health sectors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.