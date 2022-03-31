Send a Friend a Goat fundraiser comes "baaaaa-ck" to Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Wishing Star Foundation's Send a Friend a Goat fundraiser is back for its 17th year. For $75 you can send whoever you want a baby goat, aka a kid.
You can visit their Send a Friend a Goat page to order a kid delivery for your family, friend, enemy, favorite business, the choices are endless.
Businesses can pay $100 for "Goat Insurance," which makes sure goats are not delivered to their office. Other businesses may be at risk.
The fundraiser will be in Tri-Cities from April 11 through April 15.
You can also sign up to help be a goat wrangler.
