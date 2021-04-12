KENNEWICK, WA - Send a Friend a Goat is a new fundraiser to have fun while supporting the Wishing Star Foundation.
A $60 donation to Wishing Star will ensure a baby goat is delivered to a person or business of your choosing in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene or Tri-Cities areas. Your recipient has the choice to pay $60 to have the goat passed on to someone else or donates any amount to have the goat taken away.
- You can order a goat for delivery by texting 24365 and the word “goats” OR visit at www.wishingstar.org/goats
- We will be delivering goats in the Tri Cities April 12th-16th
- This the Wishing Star’s 16th year of delivering these adorable baby goats
- The Tri Cities sponsor is Numerica Credit Union
- “Goat Central” will be at Ranch & Home in Kennewick this year. Come by and see us from 9:00am – 3:00pm Monday (April 12th – 16th)
Wishing Star Foundation is in its 38th year of supporting children ages 3-21 in the Tri Cities. (Our service area is Washington State, North and North Central Idaho)
What makes Wishing Star unique is that we support these children and their families through 3 distinct programs: Wish Granting, Beyond the Wish and After the Wish.