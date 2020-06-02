Send Some Cheer Through Cup of Cheer

TRI-CITIES, WA- Corona virus is not the only thing that is contagious...Kindness is too!

One Tri-Cities woman is going out of her way to make others smile when they open their mailbox.

Kathi Denn started an email where you can send her an address and she will send out a hand written card to whoever you want.

We told you about this a couple of weeks ago.

She says that especially now people need a reason to smile.

"With where were at today the world is getting more intense its nice to go to your mailbox and there's a cute little card or just getting something saying you're being thought of and I hope you have a good day," said Denn.

Kathi told us, after the story aired right here on NBC Right now - she got a flood of emails.

Not just requests, But donations - handmade cards, stamps... And even a card for her.

If you'd like a cup of a cheer in the mail or want to get involved... Get ahold of kathi -- at cupofcheer2020@gmail.com