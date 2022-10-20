Senior at Chiawana High wins award for STEM club

PASCO, Wash. - A senior from Chiawana High School won the Student Advocate Award from the Eastern Washington League of Education Voters Foundation for promoting STEM.
Kaylie McGuckin created a group called STEM is FEM, meaning Science, Technology, Engineering and Math is Fun, Engaging and Motivating. It is focused on advocating for women in STEM and creating activities that increase student access and excitement regarding STEM, according to the press release from the Pasco School District.
"STEM education is important because STEM is the future and our future looks brighter when STEM is inclusive. There is an opportunity gap for women in STEM, and a prominent cause is how STEM is taught within elementary schools," said McGuckin. "This is one of the easiest and most meaningful changes we can make as an education system and that's what I've been working on doing."
McGuckin was presented with the award during the Power of Student Voice League of Education Voters Foundation Virtual Event on October 13. She also got a $250 honorarium and a plaque, according to the press release. Only one other student in the state received the award.
"I have worked with hundreds of kids and spent countless hours on the idea of STEM is FEM without ever thinking that anyone noticed," said McGuckin. "Winning this award was one of the first times my accomplishments have ever been discussed and that exposure is exciting. I'm going to have to pass the baton of STEM is FEM soon and I'm grateful to have been honored."
