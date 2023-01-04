Senior portrait policy causes confusion at West Valley High School

YAKIMA, Wash. — The West Valley High School (WVHS) community felt deja vu in January 2023, as seniors preparing for their yearbook photos lined up for free, professional portraits taken at school instead of supplying their own. Students thought they could be seeing the effects of the proposed 2019 policy, but the West Valley School District (WVSD) says this was just a miscommunication.
In 2019, WVSD proposed changes to its senior photo policy, bringing professional portrait photographers in for free. The proposal was met with uproar, as parents and students preferred the existing option of providing their own senior photos. The idea reportedly came from the yearbook class, in order to provide all students the same opportunity.
At the time, WVHS Principal Ben McMurray said 20% of seniors didn’t turn in a photo at all, sparking the idea for options all students could use.
“I know one of the arguments is about individuality and taking that away from the students,” McMurry said in 2019. “Being a West Valley graduate I enjoyed having individuality, but I do see the benefits of it being equitable as well.”
Over 1,400 people signed a petition disagreeing with the proposal. The changes never made it in practice.
For the 2022-23 school year, WVHS seniors were sent email notices that senior yearbook portraits would be taken January 4. Students were told to go with their Civics or Contemporary World Problems teacher (whichever class they’re enrolled in) to get photos taken in the auditorium. Parents of seniors also got notice of the portraits, along with options from the photography company.
Upon arriving in the auditorium, current seniors told NonStop Local that they were told to line up and were given either a suit and tie or shoulder drape to use in the photo. When they asked what would happen if they chose neither, students reported being told they would not be in the yearbook.
“The School told them that BOYS will wear the suit and tie and GIRLS will wear the off the shoulder drape,” one parent told NonStop Local. “This is so horrible. Imagine being the student who can’t show their shoulders for their cultural or religious reasons or just by choice, imagine being told whether you must identify as a boy or girl when you get your picture taken and this is what the administration has decided you should wear for that identity. All being required in front of your classmates by a dictator. This is hate and bullying at one of its highest levels. I weap(sic) for this class and this district and what message it is sending home today.”
This policy was denied by the WVSD communications director, Amy Forest. She said students were offered both the suit and a dress, allowed to choose between the two. Forest claims students who preferred neither will be allowed to take photos during a makeup day, wearing their own clothes, or opt out of the yearbook altogether.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.