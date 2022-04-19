KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Senior Times Expo is back indoors after the semiannual event operated as a drive-thru for two years. The free event was at the Numerica Pavilion Southridge Sports and Events Complex this time around.
The expo features local businesses and agencies with booths geared toward active and retired seniors.
“We’ve been trying to find a retirement place, someplace that we can go and have fun,” said attendee Laura Broderick. “And there’s just a lot of resources here. It’s fantastic.”
Be sure to check back with us for the next Senior Times Expo.
