OLYMPIA, Wash.-

Governor Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation declaring September "Family Meals Month."

Throughout the month the Washington Food Industry Association (WFIA) is hoping to inspire families to eat together at home more often. They are encouraging families to share one more meal together each week.

The WFIA is promoting healthy meal solutions in member stores all month long, highlighting pre-prepped ingredients, heat and eat dishes, and more.

"We are encouraging families to find time during their busy weeknights to reconvene and share a meal together. It's a great way to start the school year after a busy summer," said Tammie Hetrick, WFIA President and CEO.