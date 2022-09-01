WASHINGTON, D.C.-
September is National Preparedness Month and The Benton Franklin Health District is joining communities across the country in raising awareness about the importance of preparing for emergencies and disasters.
This year's theme is "Make a Plan. Build a Kit. Stay Informed."
The goal of the campaign is to encourage everyone to have a plan in place and the necessary resources on hand to deal with any potential emergency or natural disaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.