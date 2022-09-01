A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing evacuations. With much of the region in drought, Gov Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires statewide. The Rum Creek Fire had burned almost 15 square miles by Sunday. That’s more than double the area that was reported burned a day earlier. An area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation. The evacuation includes the unincorporated community of Galice.