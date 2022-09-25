Service in West Richland honors families of fallen service members

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The last Sunday of September is Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, a day to honor the families of fallen service members. Today, a service was held at Flat Top Park.
The service payed tribute to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging what their families go through.
The West Richland Police Department shared a picture on Facebook and said “we at WRPD are with you and will never forget.”
