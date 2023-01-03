TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
A new year marks a fresh start and if you're looking to save more or even working to pay off some of those outstanding debts there are strategies that can help you make it happen.
Numerica Credit Union recommends creating specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time oriented goals or S.M.A.R.T. Goals.
For example instead of saying "I want to save more this year," set a specific goal like saving $5,000 by the end of the year by keeping $250 every paycheck off to the side and saving it.
Setting goals with S.M.A.R.T in mind can help keep you encouraged to keep going according to Numerica Branch Manager Leo Martinez.
"Pay yourself first put some money away in savings for yourself, right. Whether that means and extra $5, an extra $10-$20 a month. Start building that up," Martinez said.
He said as you look at savings make sure you're not paying for something you don't need every month. He gave the example of having multiple streaming services.
If you aren't watching shows on one or more of the ones you pay for canceling your subscription saves you that little bit every month.
When working to pay off debts Martinez said start by creating a budget.
Having a set amount you put toward paying off debts and continuing to spend that amount even after you've paid one off helps you start what he calls a debt snow ball.
"Pay one off use that same money. You put that extra money on the next one and it creates a snowball effect that's just kind of building off of each other that way," he said.
Creating a budget where you spend 70% on what you need, 25% on what you want and if you can afford it spending 5% on giving back to the community is a good way to start while you're beginning that snowball.
He also says if you're struggling to budget ask for help. Work with your bank or credit union to see what you can cut out of your budget and help you save for some of the bigger things you want.
