GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Health District (GCHD) has been notified of several new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our county, with several additional linked, suspect cases under investigation. The additional confirmed and suspect cases have been tied to case clusters in the communities of Quincy and Mattawa, which is evidence of community spread. However, it is likely that cases will be confirmed in additional Grant County communities in the next several days.
Staff are working around the clock to identify and put into quarantine all those who had close contact with these individuals.
With increasing number of COVID-19 cases, GCHD urges Grant County residents to take very seriously the recommendations to limit social contacts and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Because case numbers are expected to increase day-to-day throughout the remainder of this outbreak, information will be provided in daily updates on our website: www.granthealth.org/updates-for-covid-19-in-grantcounty/. A detailed table of cases will be updated by 5 pm each day and will include age range, gender and city of residence of confirmed cases. Updates will also be shared on the GCHD Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GCHD.WA. Official media releases will no longer be published for case number reporting. Please continue to stay informed as information is changing very rapidly.
GCHD has three requests for our residents:
• Be patient and kind. COVID-19 is here, and we are learning more daily.
• Follow the Governor’s Orders. These measures will be temporary but essential to slow this virus spread so the most vulnerable in our community can get the care they will need from our healthcare system.
• Check in on friends and neighbors. Start with a call or text. Practice social distancing but make sure they are well. Many in our community are scared or need help.