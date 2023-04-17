YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima City Council is looking for volunteers interested in serving on several boards, committees and commissions.
The City Council will appoint individuals to serve based on interest, qualifications and experience. Information on each opening can be found through the City of Yakima.
Boards, Committees and Commissions with openings:
- Arts Commission: has an opening for an artist and a community representative.
- Bicycle/Pedestrian committee.
- Board of appeals.
- Community Integration Committee.
- Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
- Historic Preservation Commission.
- Yakima Housing Authority.
- Parks and Recreation.
- Planning Commission.
Interested applicants can download the applications for vacant positions through the City of Yakima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.