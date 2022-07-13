YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Over the last few weeks, several coffee shops have gotten broken into. Now they're warning other businesses to take precautions to protect their themselves and employees.
Lorraine's Espresso, Celtic Cup, On the Go Espresso and Grindstone Coffee House have all been victims of break ins or attempted break ins.
Lorraine's Espresso was the first known attempted break in on the Fourth of July. The owner said fortunately the person never got inside because the alarm scared them off.
On the Go Espresso experienced a break in about two weeks ago. The person broke the window and got into the coffee shop. The business doesn't leave money in the register so not much was taken. The story is the same for Grindstone Coffee House and Celtic Cup. Unfortunately, the burglary did make off with the till at Celtic Cup.
The owner of Celtic Cup Holly Ellingsworth said she normally doesn't leave money in her till overnight but she wasn't feeling well so decided she would take it out in the morning. The burglar made off with a few hundred dollars but left thousands in damages, including a broken window.
Her niece Katie found the mess when she went into work at 3:35 a.m. She called the police and filed a report. Ellingsworth said she's glad Katie wasn't hurt.
"It would have been devastating for her, her husband, her children, me being her auntie," Ellingsworth said.
The coffee shop owners believe the same person is responsible for all of the break ins. However, that hasn't been confirmed.
The Yakima Police Department, The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Wapato Police Department are all working on separate cases. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said they aren't working with the other departments on the cases.
Owner of Core Balance Aliage Perry, located next to Grindstone Coffee House said the break ins have left her worried about her business being next.
"You're just kinda concerned, you know, any time you feel intruded even if its not your business it was right next door," Perry said.
Perry also had a strange experience at her business about six months ago.
"Someone came up on our porch, came right up to our camera that there above the mailbox and just ripped it off and he had a mask on so we couldn't see his face, plain daylight," Perry said.
She said she's now taking additional steps to protect her business like asking her husband to drive around the area on his way to work to make sure everything looks okay.
Ellingsworth also took additional steps to make sure her employees are safe. She now has two baristas on shift at all times. Ellingsworth said she also encourages her employees to get their concealed carry permit and carry for protection.
"I will even help them pay for it to protect them," Ellingsworth said.
Tanna Bond works as a barista for On the Go Espresso and said they take precautions to protect employees and the business like never leaving money in the till and always having two people working. However, she also takes additional steps to protect herself while she's on shift.
"We all have our self defense items that we're ready to keep away but use if necessary," Bond said.
She said her customers are always really helpful and let her know if something is out of the ordinary.
Bond said on Tuesday, someone went up to the coffee shop and was looking through the window like they were scoping out the place. She said people should take precautions to protect their businesses and employees because the person is still out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.