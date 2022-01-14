Several dam navigation locks closed for routine maintenance

COLUMBIA AND SNAKE RIVERS - Due to regularly-scheduled maintenance, inspection and repairs at Columbia River and Snake River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District will close multiple navigation locks on the rivers.
The McNary Dam, located at Columbia River mile 292 will close on Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. and will reopen March 14.
Ice Harbor Dam at Snake River mile 10 will also close on Feb. 13 at 6 a.m., but will reopen March 13.
Lower Monumental Dam at Snake River mile 41 will close on Feb. 19 at 6 a.m. and will reopen March 20.
Little Goose Dam at Snake River mile 70 will close at 6 a.m. on Valentine’s Day to also reopen on March 13.
Lastly, Lower Granite Dam at Snake River mile 107 will close at 6 a.m. on Feb. 25 and will reopen march 20.
Locations with additional days require non-routine work that extends the two-week average outage. This can include gate cleaning, inspecting the structure and any repairs or replacements.
Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite vehicle crossings are subject to temporary closure due to work activity at any time, with notification from the Army Corps. If you are expecting to travel across a dam, call 888-DAM-INFO for updates before leaving.