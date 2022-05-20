MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. —
The Milton-Freewater Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were able to detain several minors and one adult in connection with a monthslong spree of criminal mischief in the area. The group is thought to be connected to a series of graffiti cases since the start of this year.
Three minors were considered suspects and one 19-year-old male from Milton-Freewater, who was taken to the Umatilla County Jail on May 13.
MFPD does not believe the graffiti has gang affiliation. Total damages caused are still being calculated.
“One symbol seen and reported, the Nazi swastika, is not at this time believed to be an act or indicator of White Supremist presence or activity in Milton-Freewater, and has not been specifically linked to the aforementioned group of individuals,” said the press release. “The investigation into their crimes, as well as the swastika, is ongoing.”
