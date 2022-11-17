PENDLETON, Ore.-
The Pendleton School District is currently running on a two-hour delay due to icy road conditions in the area.
All schools will start two hours later than normal. Drivers are asked to check the district website for updates and to use caution when travelling.
The Athena-Weston School District is also on a two-hour delay due to black ice on the district's bus routes.
According to the district classes will start at 10 a.m.
The Pilot Rock school district is also operating on a two-hour delay. The school district will provide transportation and breakfast as usual starting at 10 a.m.
Helix School District is currently on a two-hour delay.
