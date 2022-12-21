OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The fiscal year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill includes a total of $117, 400,710 for 62 grants for grassroots projects in Washington state.
According to U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell's (D-WA) office, $13.9 million will go towards funding several projects in eastern Washington.
Eastern Washington projects receiving funding:
Spokane County:
Bigelow-Sullivan Corridor: Sullivan and Trent Interchange. $2.65 million to complete the design phase of the project.
Salmon Reintroduction Assessments and Development of Adult Collection Facilities in the upper Columbia. $5 million for the reintroduction of salmon into the upper Columbia.
Municipal Court Domestic Violence Intervention Program. $500,000 to develop individual treatment approaches to address violence and provide treatment.
Grant County:
Samaritan Healthcare Women and Infant Services Initiative. $2.5 million to fund a new labor and delivery unit.
Asotin County:
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Patient Imaging Project. $2.5 million for the purchase of two CT scanning machines and an MRI machine.
Walla Walla County:
Emergency Operations Center Relocation. $750,000 to renovate an existing, larger building located on higher ground outside of the floodplain.
