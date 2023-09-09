There are several events happening this weekend across the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Oregon. If you are looking for something to do, here are some events and activities you may be interested in.

Richland's Cruizin' Car Show

Richland's Cruizin' Car Show is taking place at noon on Saturday, September 9 at the Columbia Point Golf Course.

Cars from the classics to the 2000s will be featured in the family-friendly show. A variety of food trucks, vendors, live bands and a kids zone will also be there.

Spectators have free admission. Car show registration is $25 today, as long as there is space available.

More information can be found on its Facebook event page.

PBR Tri-Cities Classic returns to Toyota Center for its third year Professional riders from around the world are in Tri-Cities for the PBR Tri-Cities Classic. The competition is two days of bull riding in Kennewick.

CTUIR Tribal Member Round Up Kickoff

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is holding a free BBQ dinner for CTUIR tribal members on Saturday, September 9 at the Slickfork Saloon at Hamley & Co.

The dinner is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features live music and chances to win tickets to concerts, bull riding and the rodeo.

Hoptember Fest

Hoptember Fest in Yakima features beer, food, music, vendors and a silent auction at the Yakima County Stadium in support of the Yakima Schools Foundation.

The event is for anyone 21 and older with tickets going for $35.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Battle at the Barracks

Battle at the Barracks features live MMA fights at the Army National Guard Armory in Walla Walla for charity and supporting the community on Saturday, September 9.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and fights start at 6 p.m. featuring local fighters along with fighters from out of town.

Pendleton Round-Up Kickoff Concert

The Pendleton Round-Up Kickoff Concert featuring Craig Morgan and Clint Black takes place on Saturday, September 9 at Happy Canyon in Pendleton.

Tickets are available on the Pendleton Round-Up website and are selling out quickly.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.