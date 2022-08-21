Several people in the hospital after shots fired in Milton-Freewater Friday night

MILTON-FREEWATER, Wash.-
Just after midnight on August 20, Officers from Milton-Freewater Police Department were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of 115 SW 1st Ave.
When officers arrived, they found multiple shots had been fired and several people had gunshot wounds.
Several agencies responded to the scene from Oregon and Washington, including Umatilla/ Morrow Major Crimes team and the Oregon State Police Crimes Lab.
Members of Umatilla District Attorney's Office were on scene as well to help process any evidence.
The victims were transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
