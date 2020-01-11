Several rally in Pasco for gay man who was beaten

PASCO, WA- Family, friends and allies of the LGBQT community rallied in support of a gay man who was allegedly harassed and beaten in Pasco last month.

The alleged hate crime occurred on 4th Ave. and Court St. in which a gay man was beaten for holding hands with another man. Saturday a demonstration was held at that same location in which many waved flags, held signs and voiced their concerns that attacks like these must be stopped.

"We are here to show our support not only for him but also for each other that we are together in times like these," said Nate Riel the event organizer.

Many cars passing by honked their horns in support of the cause. For Riel he saw this as an opportunity to let the Tri-Cities know no matter what adversity his community faces that they will always be proud to be themselves.

"We want the community to see that no matter what hate our community goes through that we are still proud of who we are and we still support each other no matter what," said Riel.

Those that rallied say they hope it sent a message to the Tri-Cities that hate like the event that happened last month has no place in this community. They also hope it gives comfort to those who identify as LGBTQ and that they have a family in the Tri-Cities to turn to for help.