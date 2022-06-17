YAKIMA, Wash. -
Some of the Seattle Seahawks visited the Barge Lincoln Elementary School on June 17 to help send off students to summer break with style.
Players Abraham Lucas, Dareke Young and Neiko Thorpe came with Seahawks mascot Blitz to create a rally tunnel for the end of the year. There was dancing and cheering as children left the building and got on buses at the end of the day.
After all the students were on buses, the Seahawks 12 Tour showed up to Miller Park.
The send-off is just the beginning of the Seahawks' events in nearby communities. Players and mascots will also appear at the Yakima Pride Parade on June 18 and the Tri-Cities Juneteeth Celebration the same day.
