PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco has posted to Facebook to announce a road closure for the Fiery Food Festival.
The closure will be on 4th Avenue from Lewis Street to Columbia Street and on Columbia Street from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue in Pasco.
The road closures will be in effect beginning September 8, 2023, and end on September 9, 2023.
Roads will open after the Fiery Foods Festival
For more information about the Fiery Foods Festival visit the official website
