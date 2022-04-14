New local scam calls victims' place of employment

YAKIMA, Wash. —

The Yakima Police Department is reporting a series of scam calls that took place on April 14 targeting businesses in the area. The caller(s) made threats to rob and/or shoot at the businesses. They identified themselves as members of the “Mexican Mafia.” 

In one case, the caller asked for medical supplies, saying they were with a gunshot victim. 

One victim reportedly believed they were being watched based on what the caller said. 

YPD currently believes the calls are a hoax. 

Anyone who receives a similar call or has relevant information should contact YPD at 509-575-6200.