TACOMA, Wash.- Workplace safety violations have cost a Dollar Tree in Washington more than $132,00 in state fines.
The fines being issued are in connection to safety violations at the Tacoma Central Plaza on South 23rd Street, according to L&I.
An L&I inspection resulted in investigators finding three repeat and willful violations. This means that the company repeatedly puts its employees at risk while knowing safety requirements.
Inspectors found that boxes were placed in top-heavy stacks more than six feet high. Which can result in boxes falling over and injuring employees according to L&I.
L&I also found debris on the floor of the store room and the aisles of the storefront.
“We’re seeing the same safety violations at Dollar Tree stores over and over again,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
L&I has inspected Washington Dollar Tree stores over 30 times in the past four years. These inspections have resulted in more than a million dollars in fines.
“We’ve fined Dollar Tree more than a million dollars for violating safety and health rules over the past nine years. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to be getting the message,” said Craig Blackwood
Dollar Tree is a Fortune 500 company, operating more than 16,000 stores across the country. In 2021, the company reported a gross profit of $7.7 billion.
Workplace violations are not unique to Dollar Trees in Washington. Stores around the country have been cited for similar violations.
In 2022 Ohio State OSHA fined two Dollar Tree locations $1.2 million for ignoring workplace safety regulations.
In both cases, OSHA was made aware of the issues through employee complaints. Both stores were found to have inaccessible fire extinguishers and unstable stacks of boxes.
