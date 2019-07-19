YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS YCSO'S BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Kenneth G. Craig is 40 years old, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. His residence is in the 400 block of S. 16th Ave.

Craig was convicted of first degree rape of a child on October 21, 2004.

If you have any questions about YCSO's community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email them at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us