OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has signed a bill that will require sex trafficking prevention education to be taught in schools in the state.
Senate Bill 5355 was sponsored by Senator Claire Wilson (D-Auburn) but was written and discussed by a senior from Eastside Preparatory School, Ria Bahadur. The senior in Kirkland was inspired after learning alarming statistics in the state, including ranking as the sixth largest center of sex trafficking with over 45% of victims being minors in school.
“Ria saw a problem and worked relentlessly to provide a solution," said Sen. Wilson. "I know that her dedication to tackling this crisis through education will protect Washington children. This legislation will save lives."
The bill will require schools to teach students about how race, gender and socioeconomic status relates to victims and perpetrators, accurate definitions about the subject and how the stigma comes up and how to report and identify someone at risk of trafficking.
Students will learn the information between the seventh and twelfth grades, which is when most students are most vulnerable.
“It’s the dawn of a new era,” Bahadur said. “The passage of SB 5355 will equip the coming generations with an accurate understanding of sex trafficking and its risks in their environment. Knowledge is power, and by educating students, we are empowering society today and for years to come to nurture empathetic and action-driven citizens that will alleviate sex trafficking at its root.”
