EVERETT, Wash.- The remains of a U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. from Everett killed during World War II have been accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Donal C. Aiken, who was 22 at the time of his death in 1944, was identified on May 5.
In the summer of 1944 Aiken was one of 11 crewmember on a B-29 Superfortress Bomber who were killed when the plane crashed after a bombing run on Kyushu Island, Japan according to the DPAA.
In June of 1944 seven of the 11 sets of remains were recovered and identified, but Sgt. Aiken was not.
The American Graves Registration Command (AGRC), investigation team searched the area of the crash site in 1948, but they did not discover any remains associated with Aiken and he was declared non-recoverable.
In 2018 and 2019, Southeastern Archaeological Research (SEARCH) partnered with the DPAA to excavate the site and recovered possible remains and material evidence from the crash site.
Aiken's remains were ultimately identified through physical evidence and confirmed by scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System through DNA.
Sgt. Aiken will now be buried in Madison, Tennessee.
