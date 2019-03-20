NBC Right now is accepting messages of support for the families of Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson and Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez. Deputy Thompson was killed and Officer Chavez was injured after getting shot by a driver following a car chase Tuesday night.
Messages of Support (Newest at top)
Ted Donato: I must offer my sincerest condolences to the family, friends and comrades left behind due to this tragedy. What rewards lie ahead for those who uphold law and justice!
Jackie Harwood: Our prayers are with you...
Lori Walters: My prayers and thoughts are with the families of these incredibly brave officers.
April Bohanon: No words can make this senseless tragedy better but please know the community supports you and appreciates the service of both officers. My thoughts and prayers to the families.
Sarita Tomlinson: My heart breaks for both the loss and the injury of these brave men. All first responders face daily dangers the rest of us can’t imagine. When the worst happens, it’s the unseen, unheard families that live with the aftermath of forever changed lives. Since officer Chavez is at Harborview, it means his injury is severe, and very possibly life altering. We owe them all a huge debt of gratitude, along with much needed prayers.
Dorolei Paschsl: Our Hearts and heartfelt prayers are with u during this time of healing and prayers for your families going thru this as well. As a police officer widow I completely u derstand what you have gone thru and are going thru each and every time they walk out that door. Prayers to u all!!
Julie Stamps: I’m So So Sorry to Here what Both families are going thru. Prayers being offered up for healing of Officer Benito. Praying God Gives Peace and comfort to Officer Thompson’s Family. Thank you your sacrifice and service to this country/community. So sorry for your loss. Our nephew is a police officer in another state. We understand that his family is as much a part of the community as well by the fact of being married to Officer Thompson. God Bless you 🙏
Nat Mapili: RIP to Deputy Thompson . And sorry for family . My heart broken when I know he got three children . Just want to tell his children that your dad is our hero .
John Hodge: My family and I will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers in this very difficult time. Know you are not alone. John Hodge, Benton County Sheriff Office retired.
Earl Anema: I’m praying for you, I’m so sorry for your loss...
Yvonne Halley: May God wrap His loving arms around you and you feel his love in this terrible time.
Joey Wallberg: My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I am a Firefighter and know of the courage your husband took every day when he put on that badge. I am so so sorry for your loss. Know that you have thousands of people who are thankyfor the service given by your husband and by your family itself. Your all in my families prayers.
Jen Ward: Praying for all 3 families touched by the tragedies that occurred last night. I pray the Lord brings peace and comfort to all of the families and friends.
Kimberly Lawley: I’m so sorry for your loss! U are in my prayers and thoughts. The power of faith is everlasting.