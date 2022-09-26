HERMISTON, Ore.-
Shearer's Foods will not reopen its plant in Hermiston following a boiler explosion and fire in February.
According to Shearer's, employees were notified of the decision earlier in the week.
"It was a difficult decision not to rebuild in Hermiston because of our dedicated employees and all the support we've received from the community over the years," said Bill Nictakis, Chairman and C.E.O. of Shearer's.
According to a Shearer's press release, employees were provided a severance package, based on tenure, that included pay and benefits, plus unused vacation.
Shearer's also planned career fairs, food drives, and counseling services for those impacted by the plant not reopening.
"As Shearer's continues to grow, we have decided that it is in the company's best interest to focus our resources on maximizing production on our other facilities," said Bill Nictakis.
